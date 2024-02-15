Morgan Stanley Cuts i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target to $20.00

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IIIV. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.83.

i3 Verticals Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $19.77 on Monday. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $659.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.43 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.16 million. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i3 Verticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 654,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 123,395 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

