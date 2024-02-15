Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Raised to $128.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $124.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Generac from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an underperform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Generac Stock Down 0.3 %

Generac stock opened at $123.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. Generac has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,825,490. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 85.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

