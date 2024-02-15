Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saputo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s FY2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAP. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.81.

Saputo Stock Down 0.0 %

SAP opened at C$27.81 on Tuesday. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$25.75 and a 1-year high of C$37.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82. The stock has a market cap of C$11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.36.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.87%.

Insider Transactions at Saputo

In related news, Senior Officer Carl Colizza bought 5,355 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.13 per share, with a total value of C$150,636.15. In related news, Director Thomas Atherton bought 7,650 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$25.91 per share, with a total value of C$198,173.25. Also, Senior Officer Carl Colizza acquired 5,355 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,636.15. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,405 shares of company stock valued at $415,145. 42.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading

