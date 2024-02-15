Short Interest in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Grows By 32.5%

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the January 15th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Exagen Stock Down 0.5 %

XGN stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Exagen has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.92.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 62.90% and a negative return on equity of 81.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exagen will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Exagen

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Exagen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,504,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 154,139 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 547,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 44,518 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

