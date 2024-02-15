Short Interest in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Grows By 32.5%

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the January 15th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Exagen Stock Down 0.5 %
XGN stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Exagen has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.92.
Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 62.90% and a negative return on equity of 81.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exagen will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
