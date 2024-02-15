HC Wainwright Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for RCI Hospitality in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.28 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.33. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RCI Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of RICK opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average is $61.29. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $89.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.23 million, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.67%. RCI Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 112.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 41.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

