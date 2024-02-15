NatWest Group (NWG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NatWest Group Price Performance
NWG opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56.
NatWest Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NatWest Group
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at $7,150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after purchasing an additional 831,101 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 60.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,096,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 786,680 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 35.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,221,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 576,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,320,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,564,000 after purchasing an additional 557,534 shares in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NatWest Group
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
