Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Affirm from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Affirm from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.97.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $40.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.16. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at $63,748,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at $63,748,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,036,591 shares of company stock worth $122,951,772. 13.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 25.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 277,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 55,568 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $612,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 13.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 274.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 87,910 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 6.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 325,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 19,159 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

