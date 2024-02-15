NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Lowered to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has GBX 230 ($2.90) price target on the stock.

NWG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.55) to GBX 300 ($3.79) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded NatWest Group to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 315 ($3.98) to GBX 330 ($4.17) in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NatWest Group to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($2.90) to GBX 280 ($3.54) in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 307.50 ($3.88).

NWG opened at GBX 209 ($2.64) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 426.53, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 216.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 219.03. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 168 ($2.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 306.60 ($3.87).

In related news, insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.79) per share, for a total transaction of £2,691.78 ($3,399.57). In other NatWest Group news, insider Roisin Donnelly bought 1,218 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of £2,691.78 ($3,399.57). Also, insider Paul Thwaite sold 3,169 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.78), for a total value of £6,971.80 ($8,805.00). 35.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

