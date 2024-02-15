StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.22%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. 25.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.
