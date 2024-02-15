Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Price Performance

Shares of CREG stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. Smart Powerr has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

Get Smart Powerr alerts:

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.