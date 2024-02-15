StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, January 26th. B. Riley downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $52.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Noble Financial reissued a market perform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $55.32 on Monday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $549.33 million, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

