Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.1 %
Shares of BLCM stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.31.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.
