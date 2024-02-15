NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

NTWK opened at $2.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $31.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.07. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.29% of NetSol Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

