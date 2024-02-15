The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.61 on Monday. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.40.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 76.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.58 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group
About The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Dixie Group
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.