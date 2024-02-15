The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.61 on Monday. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.40.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 76.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

About The Dixie Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXYN. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 439,239 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Dixie Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Dixie Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

