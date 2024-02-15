ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CLIR

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.95. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.15% and a negative net margin of 471.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.