Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HOLI opened at $25.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.52%.

Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $645,450,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.