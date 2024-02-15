Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MTEX opened at $9.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $21.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 1,090.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

