StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

ARTW opened at $2.07 on Monday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $67,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

