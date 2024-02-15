ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Price Performance
ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 15.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
Further Reading
