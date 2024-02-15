ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEYFree Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Price Performance

ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 15.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

