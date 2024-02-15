ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Price Performance

ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 15.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

