Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of PW stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.99. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Power REIT by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Power REIT by 313.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Power REIT by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Power REIT by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

