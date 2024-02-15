United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Price Performance
Shares of UAMY opened at $0.22 on Monday. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 12.99.
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 42.03%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony
United States Antimony Company Profile
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
