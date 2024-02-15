StockNews.com Lowers Copa (NYSE:CPA) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Copa Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Copa stock opened at $99.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.83 and a 200-day moving average of $95.51. Copa has a 52-week low of $78.12 and a 52-week high of $121.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $916.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.13 million. Copa had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copa will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

Copa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. This is an increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Copa in the first quarter valued at about $4,152,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter valued at about $1,904,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 96.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

