Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

MRIN opened at $0.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Marin Software by 115.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Marin Software during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

