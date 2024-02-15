Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for ITT Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for ITT in a research note issued on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ITT’s FY2025 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ITT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $123.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.77 and its 200-day moving average is $106.72. ITT has a 52 week low of $75.82 and a 52 week high of $127.13.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. The firm had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.38 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

ITT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 23.39%.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

