Wedbush Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2024

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOPFree Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mr. Cooper Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.58 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on COOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on COOP

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average of $59.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.36. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 37.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael S. Weinbach purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,419,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.