Wedbush Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mr. Cooper Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.58 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on COOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average of $59.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.36. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 37.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Michael S. Weinbach purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,419,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

