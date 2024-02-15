StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $46,634.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,504 shares in the company, valued at $389,227.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $59,613. 10.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

LiqTech International Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 239.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 89,789 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 17.4% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. 20.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.