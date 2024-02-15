StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
In related news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $46,634.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,504 shares in the company, valued at $389,227.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $59,613. 10.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
