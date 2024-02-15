American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 million, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMS. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

