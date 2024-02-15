American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 million, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.75.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Shared Hospital Services
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.