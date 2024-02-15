Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MDRX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $8.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $17.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Veradigm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Veradigm by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Veradigm by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

About Veradigm

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

