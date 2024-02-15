Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TAST has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $9.55 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.55 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.87.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $513.94 million, a PE ratio of 157.17 and a beta of 2.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 29.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

