S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of S&W Seed from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

S&W Seed stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

