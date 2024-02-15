Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CARV opened at $1.78 on Friday. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $8.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

About Carver Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. American Express Co acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Carver Bancorp by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Carver Bancorp by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.