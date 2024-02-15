Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CARV opened at $1.78 on Friday. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $8.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.21.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter.
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
