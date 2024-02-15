Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Minerals from $9.00 to $3.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 411,765 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Golden Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

