Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

SHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $311.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.2 %

SHW opened at $311.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.16%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,176,356,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,384,160,000 after buying an additional 2,146,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $432,737,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after buying an additional 1,075,351 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

