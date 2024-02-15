voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

voxeljet Stock Performance

voxeljet stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.12. voxeljet has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 51.95% and a negative net margin of 34.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

