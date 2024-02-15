StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of NanoViricides stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. NanoViricides has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.68.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NanoViricides
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NanoViricides
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.