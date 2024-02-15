StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVCFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NanoViricides stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. NanoViricides has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.68.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNVC. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in NanoViricides in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of NanoViricides in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

