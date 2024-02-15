StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NanoViricides stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. NanoViricides has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.68.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NanoViricides

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNVC. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in NanoViricides in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of NanoViricides in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

