Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2) Insider Purchases £3,878.72 in Stock

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report) insider Christopher (Chris) Train bought 48,484 shares of Clean Power Hydrogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £3,878.72 ($4,898.61).

Clean Power Hydrogen Stock Down 5.3 %

LON:CPH2 opened at GBX 8.05 ($0.10) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.79. The company has a market capitalization of £21.59 million and a PE ratio of -805.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.54. Clean Power Hydrogen Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 32 ($0.40).

Clean Power Hydrogen Company Profile

Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.

