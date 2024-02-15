Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Purchases £10,551.50 in Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tobin bought 4,490 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £10,551.50 ($13,325.97).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Michael Tobin acquired 4,080 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £9,996 ($12,624.40).

On Friday, January 19th, Michael Tobin acquired 3,843 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of £9,991.80 ($12,619.10).

Audioboom Group Price Performance

Shares of LON BOOM opened at GBX 215 ($2.72) on Thursday. Audioboom Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130 ($1.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 620 ($7.83). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 267.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 208.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of £35.22 million, a PE ratio of -370.69 and a beta of 1.29.

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

