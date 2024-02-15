Insider Buying: K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Purchases £44,400 in Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £44,400 ($56,074.77).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 4,500 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £5,040 ($6,365.24).

On Friday, January 12th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 38,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £41,420 ($52,311.19).

On Friday, December 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 6,995 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £7,764.45 ($9,806.07).

On Friday, November 17th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 15,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £16,350 ($20,649.15).

K3 Business Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of KBT opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.42) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 113.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 116.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The company has a market cap of £50.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1,022.73 and a beta of 0.83. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 128.88 ($1.63).

About K3 Business Technology Group

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native and technology agnostic platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; K3|pebblestone; and K3 Legacy Solutions, as well as SYSPRO.

