Barbara Powley Buys 151 Shares of Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) Stock

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) insider Barbara Powley acquired 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £147.98 ($186.89).

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON:MTU opened at GBX 98 ($1.24) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £164.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 97.22. The company has a quick ratio of 41.12, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 83.07 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 122.50 ($1.55).

Get Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a GBX 1.18 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.10. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 4,545.45%.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.