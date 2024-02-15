MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 196,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Institutional Trading of MingZhu Logistics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of MingZhu Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MingZhu Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MingZhu Logistics by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares during the period. 0.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MingZhu Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of YGMZ opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54. MingZhu Logistics has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

MingZhu Logistics Company Profile

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. The company serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers.

