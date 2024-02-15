SHIMAMURA (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, February 19th

Shares of SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Free Report) are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, February 19th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, February 19th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 19th.

SHIMAMURA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHAOF opened at C$115.26 on Thursday. SHIMAMURA has a one year low of C$115.26 and a one year high of C$115.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$115.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$102.32.

Get SHIMAMURA alerts:

About SHIMAMURA

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of clothing and fashion related products in Japan and Taiwan. It offers fashion to practical clothing, bedding, and interior goods; head-to-toe fashion for ladies and men including shoes and fashion accessories; baby and children's products; and knickknacks and fashion accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for SHIMAMURA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHIMAMURA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.