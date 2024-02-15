AdvanSix (ASIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AdvanSix Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ASIX opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.32. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AdvanSix by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,873,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AdvanSix by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,412,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,447,000 after purchasing an additional 121,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AdvanSix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,142,000 after purchasing an additional 48,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in AdvanSix by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,914 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AdvanSix by 32.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 237,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

