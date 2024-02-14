Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $6.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.47. 487,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,729. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $375.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $354.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.96. The stock has a market cap of $231.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

