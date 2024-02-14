Banco de Sabadell S.A Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,577,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,945,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $155.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

