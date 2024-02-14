Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 415 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $6.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $466.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,405,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,315,449. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $485.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,853,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total transaction of $2,064,782.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,217,444.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,853,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 902,912 shares of company stock valued at $335,345,657 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

