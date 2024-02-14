Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,003 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.9% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Bank of America by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Bank of America by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 53,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.07. 9,819,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,685,805. The firm has a market cap of $261.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

