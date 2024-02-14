Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Tesla by 72.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in Tesla by 94.5% in the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $184.23. The stock had a trading volume of 15,124,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,570,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.48 and a 200 day moving average of $235.05. The stock has a market cap of $586.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

