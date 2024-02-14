63,183 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 63,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,812,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% during the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 3.0% during the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.93, for a total value of $2,889,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,423,178 shares of company stock valued at $377,258,575 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $6.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,983. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.79 and a 200-day moving average of $233.44. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.65 and a 12 month high of $295.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $278.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.03.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

