S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 870,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $317,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 113,163.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.48 on Wednesday, reaching $419.00. 450,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $437.71 and a 200-day moving average of $402.82. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $461.16.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

