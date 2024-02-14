Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI traded down $2.27 on Wednesday, hitting $420.21. 235,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,349. The company has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $437.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.82. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

